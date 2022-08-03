Telangana Congress leaders flays Rajagopal Reddy, BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:21 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy following his resignation to the party and as a legislator saying that the latter rendered injustice to the party.

Rajagopal Reddy should not forget that Congress led by party president Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the dreams of people of Telangana after declaring a separate State. It was the same Congress that gave life to Rajagopal Reddy and his family and appointed them in crucial posts, said party senior leader and former Minister G Chinna Reddy.

Stating that everyone knows why Rajagopal Reddy is joining BJP, he said the State leadership has organised a meeting with the Congress leaders from Munugode Assembly constituency on August 5 and chalk out an action plan.

Admitting that Rajagopal Reddy quitting Congress would be a loss to the party, another leader Addanki Dayakar said both Rajagopal Reddy and former Minister and MLA Etala Rajender joined BJP to protect their business interests.

He said the voters in Munugode were ready to teach a fitting lesson to Rajagopal Reddy. The Congress workers will work hard and ensure that the party wins the Munugode Assembly seat during byelections.