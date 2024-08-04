Telangana Congress’ social media wing to see shakeup at its helm?

Currently led by Manne Satish, the social media wing may be handed over to political strategist Sunil Kanugolu after it failed to counter criticism during Assembly session

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 August 2024, 01:52 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Is the Congress in Telangana planning a shakeup at the helm of its social media wing after it apparently failed to effectively come to the rescue of the party during the Assembly session?

Going by the buzz in the party, steps towards this are being taken.

Given the backlash suffered by the party in recent times due to controversial statements made by a few leaders, there is talk that the party’s social media failed to counter the criticism effectively.

“There is no denying the fact that the BRS social media wing is successful in exposing the Congress’ failures. In the Assembly sessions that concluded last week, they effectively highlighted the controversial statements made by our leaders,” said a senior leader from Gandhi Bhavan.

In this context, it should not be surprising if the party hands over the State social media affairs to a new hand. The name of political strategist Sunil Kanugolu is said to be in consideration.

The Congress social media team in Telangana is currently led by Manne Satish, who had joined the Congress from the Telugu Desam Party along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He is now the chairman of the Telangana State Technology Services Development Corporation.

Further, it may be recalled that in April, the Delhi Police had served notices to Satish and a few others in connection with a complaint over an alleged digitally altered video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.