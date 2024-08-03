Congress name change game continues: Here’s the latest BRS scheme to get a new name

The latest BRS initiative to be selected for the name changing game is the Palle Pragathi programme, which has been renamed as 'Swacchadanam – Pacchadanam'.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 3 August 2024, 08:47 PM

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress government appears to have taken a fancy to launch existing schemes with new names, with a few tweaks here and there. If this began with the BRS initiative of Rythu Bandhu being rechristened as Rythu Bharosa with a Rs.2 lakh hike in the disbursal amount and a few changes in the guidelines, which incidentally are still on paper, it was the Haritha Haram that became Vanamahotsavam. The 2BHK scheme of the BRS, known as the Dignity Housing scheme, became Indiramma Indlu, while Dalit Bandhu became Ambedkar Abhaya Hastham and Aasara pensions became Cheyutha pensions.

The latest BRS initiative to be selected for the name changing game is the Palle Pragathi programme, which has been renamed as ‘Swacchadanam – Pacchadanam’. Though, no official announcement has been made in this regard, the programme is being conducted from August 5 to 9. To this effect, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari had held a video conference with all district Collectors on Thursday.

As part of the programmme, all the issues pertaining to provision of basic amenities and other aspects in rural and urban areas would be addressed.

During this programme, emphasis will be laid on sanitation in the villages, besides maintenance of Palle Prakruthi Vanams, urban forests parks. Spraying of disinfectants to curb mosquito menace and spread of seasonal diseases, should be taken up extensively, she said.

“Each day a particular programme will be taken up during the five-day programme and already the schedule has been sent to all the Collectors,” Santhi Kumari said directing that all the elected public representatives, students and voluntary organizations should be involved in the programmes.

Apart from different sections, the AIMIM also recently pointed out how the Congress government was changing names of BRS schemes and programmes. AIMIM MLA from Yakutpura Jaffer Hussain Meraj had said that after the Congress came to power, it had decided to adopt TG as the official abbreviation for Telangana State instead of TS. All the departments were directed to replace the short form of the Telangana from TS to TG in nomenclature for all state sector undertakings and autonomous institutions, apart from the change in registration numbers for vehicles.

“I may point out that whether TS or TG, it does not matter as long as one spells the name Telangana in full,” Meraj said during a discussion on Telangana Laws (Change of Acronyms) Bill in the Assembly on Friday.

“I may point out that this not a good practice. People also do not like making changes for the sake of making changes during every change of government,” the MIM MLA said.

BRS scheme & Congress version

– Rythu Bandhu – Rythu Bharosa

– Dignity Housing Scheme – Indiramma Indlu

– Dalit Bandhu – Ambedkar Abhaya Hastham

– Aasara pensions – Cheyutha pensions

– Haritha Haram – Vanamahotsavam

– Palle Pragathi – ‘Swacchadanam – Pacchadanam’