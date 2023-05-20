Telangana: Couple die in road accident in Jagtial

According to the police, Sura Bheemaiah and his wife Premalatha met with the accident while coming to Korutla town on their bike for work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: A couple died in a road accident that took place in Korutla town on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a lorry hit their bike near the Ambedkar Statue near the new bus stand at 10 am. According to the police, residents of Thimmaipalli of Korutla mandal, Sura Bheemaiah (33) and his wife Premalatha (28), who are daily wage labourers, met with the accident while coming to Korutla town on their bike for work.

When they came onto the national highway from a side street, a lorry moving towards Jagtial from Korutla hit the bike from behind and run over them. While Bheemaiah died on the spot, Premalatha sustained serious injuries. She breathed her last on the way to hospital in Karimnagar.

The couple was survived by three sons Harshavardhan, Anvesh and Pujith.

Also Read Three of family killed in road accident