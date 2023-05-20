Three of family killed in road accident

Three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Parcharlamitta near Gonupadu in the district in the early hours of Saturday.

Arjun (22), Vaishali (18) and Jammulu (45) hailing from Doudarpalli, died on the spot when a speeding SUV lost control and hit the auto in which they were travelling near Gonupadu, Dharoor SI Shekar Reddy said.

The road accident occurred when they were travelling to Raichur in Karnataka from Gadwal. Police shifted the bodies to the district government hospital for postmortem. The driver fled from the spot after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.