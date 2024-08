Telangana: Couple electrocuted in Khammam

It was said the wife Banoth Semina (36) suffered electric shock while drying clothes on a clothesline at their house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 08:16 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: An incident of a couple dying of electrocution at Baswapuram of Karepalli mandal in the district on Monday came to light on Tuesday.

It was said the wife Banoth Semina (36) suffered electric shock while drying clothes on a clothesline at their house.

Her husband B Srinu (40) who rushed to her help also suffered electric shock and they both died on the spot.