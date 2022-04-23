Telangana: CPGET 2022 to be held in August

Hyderabad: The State-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 for admissions into various postgraduate, PG diploma and five-year integrated programmes in seven universities will be conducted in August. Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. R Limbadri announced this at a meeting with Vice Chancellors of six conventional universities here on Saturday.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Osmania University (OU) will conduct the CPGET 2022 for admissions into universities including the OU, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for the academic year 2022-2023. The notification for the same will be issued by the OU in the second or third week of May.

In order to help students from Telangana who are appearing for various entrance tests for postgraduate admissions in central universities, officials have resolved to complete the sixth semester exams of conventional undergraduate courses in June and announce results in time.

It was also decided to give course conversion options for private degree colleges in the State. However, if colleges convert from BA to BSc stream, universities concerned will hold inspections to ascertain required facilities, teachers and other amenities before granting affiliation to such converted programmes.

As some universities were due for the second cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation (NAAC) grading, officials were asked to make necessary arrangements including preparation of a self-study report. It was also decided to promote NAAC grading among government and private degree colleges. If not for full time grading, colleges will be encouraged to go for provisional grading recently announced by the NAAC.

Universities and degree colleges that go for assessment will be provided Rs.2 lakh and Rs.1 lakh respectively by the TSCHE.

Out of 139 government degree colleges in the State, 84 have already been NAAC accredited. Before formation of the State, 15-16 government degree colleges had NAAC grade.

