Telangana: CPGET results out; 94.57 pc qualify

The registrations, along with online verification of certificates, for the first phase admission will be open from August 12 to 21.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 08:10 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2024 results were declared on Friday with 94.57 per cent out of 64,765 candidates who appeared for the tests, declared qualified.

The results declared by TGCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri and OU Registrar Prof. R Limbadri were made available on the website https://cpget.tsche.ac.in/. This time, the CPGET was conducted in 45 subjects from July 6 to 16.

The registrations, along with online verification of certificates, for the first phase admission will be open from August 12 to 21. Candidates can exercise web options between August 27 and 30.

Provisional seat allotment is on September 4 and candidates must report at the allotted college on or before September 9. Registration for the second-phase admission will commence from September 15.

This year, over 42,000 seats will be available in the web-based admission counselling in 278 colleges. The CPGET is conducted for admissions to PG and five-year integrated programmes offered by eight universities in the State.