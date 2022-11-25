Telangana: CPI demands collegium-like system to appoint Election Commissioners

Addressing a press conference on Friday, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasivarao said that the Centre had shown unwanted enthusiasm in appointing Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

CPI State secretary K Sambasiva Rao addressing the press conference in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Hanamkonda: CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasivarao said that a collegium-like system should be set up to appoint the members of the Central Election Commission (CEC). He alleged that the BJP led Centre was misusing the central investigating agencies like ED, CBI and ITD to harass the leaders of Opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference along with party state secretariat committee member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao here on Friday, he said that the Centre had shown unwanted enthusiasm in appointing Arun Goel as an Election Commissioner. “Even the Apex court has found fault with the Centre for its hasty appointment. Since the BJP came to power, it changed eight election commissioners in eight years, hence we demand to establish a collegium for the CEC as well,” Rao said.

“Though Modi took oath on the constitution, he is acting against the spirit of the constitution and is attempting to topple the governments in eight states,” he said. The CPI senior leader alleged that the BJP was even trying to buy the MLAs in Delhi, West Bengal and Telangana and creating people like Eknath Shinde.

Alleging that that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to influence the state governments that do not listen to them through the system of governors, he said that they are going to conduct ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme on December 7 to demand the abolition of the system of governors.

CPI State Secretary also made it clear that they would work with TRS in the future. “But the onus on our tie-up with TRS lies with the TRS only,” he said. Rao opined that union Home Minister Amit Shah would have been summoned by the SIT in the Poachgate case of MLAs to unearth the truth. He questioned why the SIT was not serving notices on Amit Shah.