Poachgate: Case against Ramachandra Bharathi for holding fake passport

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:18 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police booked a case against Ramachandra Bharathi, the main suspect in the MLAs poaching case, for allegedly holding a passport in a pseudonym.

During investigation, the police have found that he had obtained a passport in the name of Kumar Sharma of Karnataka. The SIT officials had found the copy of the passport in the laptop and iPhone allegedly belonging to Ramachandra Bharathi. Already, a case is booked against him for possessing multiple PAN, Aadhaar cards and driving licenses.

The case was booked based on a complaint of ACP Rajendranagar, Gangadhar.