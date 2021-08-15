Telangana cracks whip on luxury cars plying without paying tax

Transport Department on Sunday seized 11 such cars that were plying on the city roads without paying relevant taxes

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind crackdown against high-end luxury cars worth crores of rupees, the Transport Department on Sunday seized 11 such cars that were plying on the city roads without paying relevant taxes.

Mercedes-Benz, Maserati, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, BMW and Lamborghini were among the popular luxury sports cars that were seized during the surprise checks carried out by the department under the supervision of Deputy Transport Commissioner K Papa Rao.

He said owners of these cars were plying on the city roads without paying tax. “We first gathered information about these cars in the last six months and maintained a constant vigil on them before cracking the whip on them,” Rao explained.

Special teams comprising 40 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Motor Vehicle Inspectors were formed to seize the luxury cars. With the seizure of these cars, the department would get revenue of Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore.

The department is expected to get indirect revenue of Rs 100 crore from these cars. Rao warned the people who purchase high-end cars in other States and are using them in the State to pay tax before plying here failing which the cars would be seized.

Rao who also took part in the crackdown operation, won appreciation from all quarters as action was taken against the rich who purchased these luxury cars. Rao also made it clear that action would be taken against anyone using such cars without paying taxes.

