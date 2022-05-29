Telangana Cricket Association to focus on women cricket

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) is going to focus on improving the women’s cricket in the State, the body decided in its annual general body meeting at in Subedari, Hanamkonda on Sunday.

The body said they will add women cricketers at the State-level organising committee to encourage women crickets and develop from grassroots. The focus would be also on improving the modern infrastructure in districts, organising multi-day league on par with BCCI format. Apart from that the association will also conduct a State-level “Azadi ka Amrut Mahaotsav” Cricket Tournament in June.

TCA also formed different panels at the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Konda Vishweswar Reddy, TCA Governing Council Member, said, “Every year TCA is conducting matches in Telangana districts in BCCI format, overcoming the financially strong HCA resistance politics. We work honestly and with commitment on every single thing. We also update our audit reports on our website every year. I Hope BCCI will recognise TCA as an associate member immediately.”

Chief Patron: Bandaru Dattatreya; TCA Governing Council: Mentors: Konda Vishweswar Reddy, B B Patil, Justice B S Reddy, Syed Abid Ali, Saad Bin Jung; Cricket Development Heads: D K Aruna (Women’s Committee Chairperson); Teegala Harinath Reddy (Cricket Development Director); Managing Committee: Yendala Laxmi Narayana (president), Col A Pragati Kumar (vice-president), Dharam Guruva Reddy (General secretary), Dr P Vijay Chandar Reddy (Treasurer), G Srinivas (Joint-secretary); Panel Heads: Amber Abbas (Technical), Teegala Amarnath Reddy (Grounds), Syed Hasan Abbas (Compliance), T Jaypal (Mens Cricket), Jhansi Laxmi (Women’s Cricket), M Mahender Reddy (Junior Cricket), Chittaranjan (Leagues), Vinoda (Academies), Uday Sagar (National Committee), Niki Kantawala (Legal).

