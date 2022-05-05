Telangana: CRPF SI commits suicide at camp in Mulugu

Mulugu: A CRPF Sub-Inspector was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his room at the camp on the premises of the Wazeedu police station in the district on Thursday. It is suspected that he had committed suicide due to personal reasons. The deceased officer was JDL Thackeray (56) of the Maharashtra State.

He belonged to the 1986 batch of the CRPF SI. He was working with ‘C” company of the 39 battalion of the CRPF. The Wazeedu police have registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy to the Eturnagaram civil hospital.