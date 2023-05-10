Telangana: Chief Secretary, DGP call on BC panel chief

NCBC chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir was briefed in detail about the various initiatives being taken by the State government for the benefit of the OBC communities in the State by the Chief Secretary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari along with Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday called on National Commission for Backward Classes chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and briefed him about various development and welfare schemes being implemented for backward classes and weaker sections in the State.

According to a press release issued here, Ahir, who was on a day’s visit to the State, was briefed in detail about the various initiatives being taken by the State government for the benefit of the OBC communities in the State by the Chief Secretary. She explained the implementation of reservation and reservation roster for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Telangana to the chairperson.

The DGP Anjani Kumar also briefed Ahir about various welfare programmes and schemes being implemented in the Police Department. Members of the National Commission for Backward Classes K Laxman and T Achari, BC Welfare Department Secretary Burra Venkatesham, Director Alok Kumar, and other officials were present.