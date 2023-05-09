‘Centre delaying caste census’

Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao said the BJP-led government at the Centre was delaying the process of census for political reasons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to take up a Caste Census, Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao said the BJP-led government at the Centre was delaying the process of census for political reasons.

Speaking at a symposium organized by the OBC Students Association at the University of Hyderabad on ‘BC caste census- Its inevitability and impact’ here on Tuesday, Rao underlined the importance of taking up the Caste Census of the Backward Classes as it enables to assess their actual living conditions and make necessary policy programmes for their betterment. Unfortunately, there has been no positive response or commitment on the part of the Centre, he said.

Stating that in the absence of an updated Caste Census, it would be very difficult to do justice to OBCs, Rao said if every citizen of the country has to become part of the development, it is necessary to find out the population size of each community. “Not updating data using more recent figures may deprive many people the benefits of welfare programmes,” he said.

He called upon people to exert pressure on the Centre to take up Caste Census at the earliest.