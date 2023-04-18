Telangana CS directs officials to make elaborate plans for Haritha Haram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday directed officials to make elaborate plans for the forthcoming Haritha Haram campaign with a special focus on planting saplings near irrigation projects and canal bunds across the State.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with officials of Irrigation, Panchayat Raj and Forest Department and asked them to plant saplings on a large scale in all vacant areas under the Irrigation department.

Special teams should be formed district wise with field level officials for site inspection, identification of tree species with local adaptations and pre-planning for their protection measures after planting, she added.

She asked officials to take up block plantation wherever it was possible with the cooperation of the people and farmers of the nearby villages. She also reviewed the progress of Haritha Vanaalu plantation programme undertaken in the forest lands.

PCCF RM Dobriyal, Principal Secretary Panchayat Raj Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner PR& RD Hanumantha Rao, Special Commissioner VSNV Prasad and other senior officials were present.