Telangana CS emphasises the need to have suitable system to provide information related to rains

During the meeting, officials also discussed immediate and permanent measures to be taken up for preventing stagnation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 09:25 PM

Hyderabad: With complaints pouring in from different sections over traffic jams and water stagnation due to rains in the city, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari directed officials to prepare an action plan on the measures to be taken immediately to prevent such problems.

Residents were facing severe problems due to heavy rains. There was a need to have a suitable system to provide information related to rains, the Chief Secretary said at a meeting with the senior officials on the prevention of traffic jams caused by sudden torrential rains in Greater Hyderabad here on Friday.

The meeting was conducted as per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. During the meeting, officials also discussed immediate and permanent measures to be taken up for preventing stagnation.

The Chief Secretary advised the officials to immediately share the weather forecast to the concerned officials. This apart, residents should be informed about the precautions to be taken from time to time through WhatsApp groups of different societies, she stressed.

Around 134 areas in Hyderabad have been identified as vulnerable locations. A committee comprising the officials of GHMC, water board, Police, SPDCL and other departments should inspect the water-logging points and make suggestions for their prevention, she directed.

“To store rain water in Hyderabad, large water storage tanks are being constructed in several areas. Already, construction of three tanks is already in progress,” Santhi Kumari said.

The Chief Secretary asked information on steps to be taken to further strengthen the Disaster Response Unit under GHMC. The GHMC officials have been directed to provide additional cranes for removing vehicles if they break down on the roads and in congested areas, especially in Cyberabad limits.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Dana Kishore said that 630 monsoon support teams from GHMC, HMWSSB, SPDCL and Police have been made available at the field to respond immediately due to sudden rains, water-logging and floods in Hyderabad.