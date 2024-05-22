Telangana Cyber Crime police issues advisory in view of fake phone calls

the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau asked people not to answer calls received from unknown numbers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 06:09 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has advised public to be cautious and take precautions from fraudsters who cheat people by impersonating as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) executives.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, in-charge Director TGCSB, said that since last two months people are receiving phone calls from scrupulous individuals who claim that their Aadhar card is compromised and is being used in some criminal activity.

“Sometimes an undertaking is taken by fraudsters from the victims that they have committed a crime, which puts them under fear of arrest,” he explained.

The TGSCB asked people not to answer calls received from unknown numbers, don’t trust on fraudsters regarding Aadhar card or mobile number compromised, and don’t yield to any monetary or other demand and record calls of fraudsters and keep screenshot also.