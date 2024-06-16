TGCSB refunds Rs.31.29 crore to cyber fraud victims in Lok Adalat program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 05:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in coordination with different police units, refunded an amount of Rs.31.29 crores to the victims of cyber frauds.

The return of the amount to the victims was facilitated through the Lok Adalat programs organized between February 20 and June 6, in the State by the Telangana Legal Services Authority.

One of the major concerns for the victims was their amount being withheld by the banks for extended periods without being returned. To provide relief to these victims, it was decided to issue the refund orders through pre-litigation cases in Lok Adalat, said TGCSB Director, Shikha Goel.

To streamline the process of refunding the money, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was prepared and circulated to all District Legal Services Authorities as well as SPs/CPs in February, she said.

A total of 5,142 petitions for refund were filed in court and refund orders for a total of Rs. 31.29 crores were issued. “This initiative marks a significant step in providing timely financial relief to cyber fraud victims and sets a new standard for cyber security and legal response in Telangana,” Shikha Goel added.