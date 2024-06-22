Toddler dies after tin shed collapses on her in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

| Toddler Dies After Tin Shed Collapses On Her In Rajasthans Bhilwara

The tin shed installed over the house collapsed due to heavy winds late on Friday and the one-year-old girl got trapped under it.

By PTI Published Date - 22 June 2024, 03:17 PM

Representational Image

Jaipur: A toddler died after a tin shed collapsed on her in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The tin shed installed over the house collapsed due to heavy winds late on Friday and the one-year-old girl got trapped under it, they said.

She was pulled out from under the debris and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The body was handed over to the toddler‘s family, the police said.