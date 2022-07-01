Telangana cybercrime centre saves Rs 15.47 crore from swindlers

Published: Published Date - 12:43 AM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (T4C) managed by the Telangana police since its inception on June 19 last year has been able to put on hold Rs 15.47 crore that was swindled from citizens in various types of cyber frauds in the State.

“As soon as a complaint is received, the centre pursues the matter with nodal officers and the defrauded money is successfully withheld by freezing the suspect’s bank account,” a police official said.

The centre has been functioning round the clock since inception and is attending to cyber fraud grievances of citizens made to National Cyber Crime Helpline Number – 1930. All the financial cyber frauds reported are entered into an online portal, Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS). The nodal offices of all banks and financial intermediaries do a quick review and prevent the money of victims from reaching the fraudsters.

As it is a time-dependent response, it is important that the citizens report any suspicious transaction/fraud to police on 1930 or in NCRP at ‘www.cybercrime.gov.in’ without wasting any time.

“If citizens report the fraud immediately after noticing it, chances of blocking the money before fraudsters withdraw it are high,” the official said.

The fraudsters are operating from different locations in the country and exploit various vulnerabilities in online systems and processes.

“The organised gangs of cyber fraudsters try to withdraw the money very quickly. While registration of cybercrime, investigation and detection go on as per law, quick response by police, banks and financial intermediary can help save the citizens’ money before it reaches fraudsters’ hands,” he said.