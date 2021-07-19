Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme will be a role model for nation: Choppadandi MLA

A rally was held under the aegis of TRS Illandakunta mandal in-charge and Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar.

Karimnagar: Dalits organised a huge rally in Illandakunta mandal headquarters praising Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his decision to launch Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The rally was held under the aegis of TRS Illandakunta mandal in-charge and Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravishankar said the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme conceived by the Chief Minister would emerge as a model for the entire country. The dreams of Ambedkar, who always struggled for the uplift of Dalits and other weaker sections, were being fulfilled in Telangana, he said, adding that all the political parties that ruled erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had treated the Dalits as vote bank.

“Chandrashekhar Rao has given top priority to the community, and as part of his efforts, he conceived Dalit Bandhu and allocated Rs 1,500 crore in the budget besides the SC sub-plan funds,” he said.

Under the scheme, every beneficiary would be provided Rs 10 lakh benefit. The amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries on the lines of Rythu Bandhu.