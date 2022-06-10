Telangana: Death comes calling for newly-wed NRI who ignored shorter and safer route

By Srinivas P. Published: Updated On - 04:32 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Adapa Prithvi

Nalgonda: Death came literally calling for Adapa Prithvi, a newly wed NRI. A promising career in Canada and a comfortable life after marrying his ladylove were cut short when an RTC bus collided head on with his car leading to his instant death. Yet another twist in the heart wrenching story is that Prithvi took a route suggested by a navigation app to reach Haliya town, ignoring the shorter and perhaps safer routes to reach Haliya.

Death was instant for Prithvi, who was slated to fly to Canada with his wife Bhargavi on Saturday. His father Rajendar who was also in the car sustained injuries. An inconsolable Rajendar recalls how his newly-wed son insisted on driving and refused to hand over the wheel to him.

Prithvi, a software engineer hailing from Kodad, was working in Canada for the last four years and fell in love with Bhargavi, who hails from Vijayawada. Both sides agreed for their marriage , which was performed in Vijayawada on May 29. Prithvi and his wife Bhargavi spent sometime in Vijayawada and the couple was to fly back to Canada on Saturday. Prithvi, was reported to have returned to Kodad on June 8, while Bhargavi stayed put with her parents in Vijayawada.

On Thursday, Prithvi and his father set out for Haliya in their car and Prithvi insisted on driving. He was using a navigation app and both father and son travelled on NH 167 upto Nakrekal from Kodad. Then he took a single road via Thipparthi village as suggested by the navigation app. This was where an RTC bus coming in the opposite direction collided with the car near Gorenkalapally. Prithvi died on the spot, while his father sustained injuries.

Acually, to reach Haliya from Kodad, one would have taken the shortest route of 83 kilometers via Huzurnagar and Miryalaguda, but inexplicably, Prithvi chose route via Suryapet and Nakrekal on NH 165, which was about 130 kilometers. If it’s not death calling, then what is it?