Telangana: DEET, IIT Bombay to hold Career Fair on July 9

Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, is organizing a ‘Career Fair’ on July 9 at ACE Engineering College, Ghatkesar.

Through the strategic alliance with IIT, Bombay, the DEET, which is an initiative of Telangana government, is aiming to provide job seekers with valuable resources, opportunities that will assist them in their search for suitable employment. The collaboration is not only focused on simplifying the job search process but also on empowering individuals to thrive in today’s s highly competitive job market, DEET in a press release said.

Mohit Fruitwala, Vice-president (Business), DEET, said “The collaboration with IIT-Bombay signifies our commitment to empowering job seekers with valuable resources and opportunities. We believe that this strategic alliance will not only streamline the job search process but also equip individuals with the necessary tools and skills to excel in today’s competitive job market.”

The DEET has partnered with the renowned Spoken Tutorial programme by IIT Bombay to conduct the upcoming career fair, which also feature participation of over 50 companies and offers more than 1,000 vacancies across various sectors. The event will also provide eligible candidates with on-the-spot offer letters.

The Spoken Tutorial Project, led by Kannan Moudgalya, Head of the project at IIT Bombay, will emphasize the benefits of such drives for both students and small to medium-sized companies. By bringing together job seekers and employers, these career fairs address the issue of colleges with no placement opportunities.

Prominent companies such as Just Dial, SBI, TATA Strive, Execideas, Reliance Jio, Infocomm, City union Bank, Susthiraa Infra Projects, Ababil Healthcare, Pokarna Engineered Stone, Nine Advisory India, Proleet Innovation Labs, and many others will be participating in the career fair. Job seekers attending the event can connect with hiring managers, explore job opportunities, and potentially secure their next employment opportunity.