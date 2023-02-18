Hyderabad: DEET to conduct second Job Fair at Kukatpally

The event is free and set to offer more than 1,000 vacancies across 30 companies, and will feature on-the-spot offer letters for eligible candidates.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is conducting its 2nd Job Fair at Vivekananda Degree College, Kukatpally, on February 22 from 9.30 am onwards.

The event is free and set to offer more than 1,000 vacancies across 30 companies, and will feature on-the-spot offer letters for eligible candidates. Companies participating in the job fair include ACT Fibernet, HCL, Wipro, Reliance, Byjus, SBI, Mahindra Finance, Hyundai, Forte Management and others.

Job seekers can expect to connect with hiring managers from these companies, learn more about job opportunities, and potentially secure their next employment opportunity. The job fair is open to candidates from all backgrounds and experience levels, and job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with their resumes and dress professionally.

Jobseeker can register for free by scanning QR code.