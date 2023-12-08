Telangana: Demand to extend free bus travel to disabled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Former chairman of State Corporation for Disabled and BRS leader Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy on Friday demanded the State government to extend the free bus facility to physically challenged persons also. Welcoming the government decision to provide free travel facility in the RTC buses to women from Saturday, he said the physically challenged persons would equally deserve the privilege.

He said there were about 6 lakh disabled persons receiving pension from the Telangana State government . They have bus passes issued facilitating 50 per cent concession on the bus tickets in the road transport corporation services. He said the BRS government has worked for supporting the physically challenged people by undertaking many programs. They were extended monthly pension of Rs.4016.

He reminded that the Congress party’s manifesto had a mention that free bus facility will be provided to women and disabled people. This will not be a big burden for the government . He demanded that the state government should think from a humanitarian perspective and implement the free bus facility for women as well as the disabled as per the promises made by the Congress Party.