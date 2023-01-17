Telangana DGP chairs first G-20 Security Coordination Committee meeting

Anjani Kumar said 215 working group meetings are being held in 56 cities of the country ahead of the main summit in September

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

DGP Telangana held a High Level Meeting on Security of G-20 at Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar chaired the first G-20 Security Coordination Committee meeting to oversee successful conduct of the G-20 Working Group meetings to be held in the city from January 28 to June 17.

Anjani Kumar said 215 working group meetings are being held in 56 cities of the country ahead of the main summit in September. As part of this, six meetings will be held in Hyderabad.

While the first meeting will be held on January 28, the working group meetings will be held on different dates in March, April and June. Several Ministers, Secretaries, Joint Secretary rank officials and representatives of voluntary organizations will be attending these meetings.

“Coordination between various security departments is necessary to conduct these meetings smoothly and without any security problems. As the high-ranking delegates attending these meetings will also have the opportunity to visit popular tourist areas in the city, it has been suggested that extensive security measures be taken in those areas as well,” he said.

Anjani Kumar directed the Police commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad to make extensive arrangements mainly at the airport, hotels where the delegates stay and meeting venues. He said that special control rooms should be set up in the city.

For effective coordination in this regard, internal WhatsApp groups should be formed and information should be provided from time to time, he told the officials. Officials of the Telangana police, Regional Passport Office, RGI Airport, National Security Guard, Central Industrial Security Force, Fire Services and Secretariat participated in the meeting.