Telangana: Secretariat employee faked death, killed driver for insurance

According to the Medak Police, the charred body found in the car was identified as of Nayak by his family members and relatives.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:58 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Medak: In a dramatic turn of events, Assistant Section Officer at the Telangana Secretariat, Dharma Nayak, whose ‘charred body’ was found in his car on January 9 in Tekmal, was found to be alive in Pune.

According to the Medak Police, the charred body found in the car was identified as of Nayak by his family members and relatives. During investigation, the case took a dramatic turn when the police tried to trace Nayak’s mobile phone. Based on the mobile signals, the police are said to have tracked the device to Pune. A police team from Tekmal rushed there and found him alive. The Tekmal police are on their way back to Telangana with Nayak, official sources said.

Police said Nayak killed his driver, whose name was yet to be revealed, and had faked his own death to claim a huge sum as life insurance. The police suspect that some of his family members also knew the plan and cooperated with Nayak. Since Nayak had suffered huge financial losses in betting and online trading over the years, the fake claim to insurance was the plan he had hatched to free himself from debts, police sources said.

Nayak, a native of Bheemla Thanda in Tekmal Mandal, is expected to be produced before the media during a press conference on Wednesday. Confirming that Nayak was alive, Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini said further details of the case would be revealed at the press conference on Wednesday.