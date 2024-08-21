Telangana DGP Dr. Jitender visits Police Academy in Hyderabad

The DGP urged the trainees to cultivate good behaviour towards citizens by being courteous, maintaining a respectful tone of voice, and showing empathy towards victims and complainants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 07:14 PM

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, on Wednesday visited the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy and interacted with 547 trainee sub-inspectors currently undergoing training at the Academy.

Academy Director, Abhilasha Bisht explained to the DGP about all aspects of the induction training and the facilities provided to the trainees. Joint Director, Muralidhar, Deputy Director, Venkateswarlu, Deputy Director, C.Narmada, Deputy Director, Sunitha Mohan and other officials were present during the meeting.