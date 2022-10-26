Hyderabadis share spectacular images, videos of partial solar eclipse

For a few hours, temples, restaurants, and other outlets closed their doors. Several schools were given a half-day off, and this saw children and parents staying home.

Hyderabad: As one of the most awe-inspiring partial solar eclipses or ‘Surya Grahan’ happened on Tuesday, denizens of the city took to social media platforms to post mesmerising photographs and videos of the spectacle.

On account of the solar eclipse, most city streets appeared deserted, with many people apparently preferring to stay indoors due to some beliefs associated with the occurrence. For a few hours, temples, restaurants, and other outlets closed their doors. Several schools were given a half-day off, and this saw children and parents staying home.

However, many citizens saw the rare celestial happening with X-ray films and special glasses, and took out their mobile phones to capture the images.

Check out a few pictures and images here:

According to the reports, the event was only for a shorter time as it began at 4:59 pm and sunset took place at 5:48 pm.

The Surya Grahan on Tuesday marked the last solar eclipse of the year. The next solar eclipse will be a total solar eclipse and will take place after around five years.

The next celestial event in store for the city is the partial lunar eclipse on November 8. Unlike solar eclipse, lunar eclipse can be watched with naked eyes.