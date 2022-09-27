Buddhavanam bags Best Civic Management Tourism Destination award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

The award was presented by the Central government as part of World Tourism Day celebrations in New Delhi on Monday.

Hyderabad: Buddhavanam, the world famous Buddhist Heritage theme park developed by Telangana Tourism at Nagarjunasagar, has bagged the Best Civic Management Tourism Destination Award from the Ministry of Tourism.

The award was presented by the Central government as part of World Tourism Day celebrations in New Delhi on Monday.

Over 40 workers are entrusted with the task of ensuring sanitation and cleanliness at Buddhavanam. The Buddhavanam project has been drawing the attention of many international tourists, especially from the Asian countries.

All amenities are provided for visitors and the project officials accord top priority to maintenance of the facilities, said Buddhavanam Project Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah.