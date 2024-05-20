Mallepalli Laxmaiah inaugurates Association of Buddhist Tour Operators office in Thimpu

Assoociation of Buddhist Tour Operators was inaugurated in Thimpu by senior journalist Mallepalli Laxmaiah in Thimpu to facilitate Buddhist tourism in Thimpu and India

Thimphu: Senior Journalist and Vice-President of Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) Mallepalli Laxmaiah inaugurated the association office at Thimphu on Sunday.

According to an association press release the office is located on the premises of I-Desire Tours and Traves, Basesa Expressway in Thimphu which would facilitate the Buddhist tourists intending to travel to prominent Buddhist destinations in India and South Asian countries. The association would also ensure coordination between the tour operators and the respective countries for hassle free travel to promote Buddhist tourism.

CEO of I-Desire and incharge of ABTO Bhutan office Parsu Ram Biswa falicitated Mallepalli Laxmaiah on the occasion. I-Desire MD Mani, Senior Journalist, K Ramachandra Murthy, M D Exotic Events KK Raja and Buddhavanam consultant Dr. E.Sivanagi Reddy participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion Parsu Ram said that an office of ABTO would be opened in Hyderabad shortly to provide travel facilitation services to the Buddhist tourists of Telangana.