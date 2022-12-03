Telangana: District Academic Task Force on FLN kept on hold

The orders issued constituting the DATF on FLN were kept on hold due to administrative reasons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

The orders issued constituting the DATF on FLN were kept on hold due to administrative reasons

Hyderabad: The orders constituting the District Academic Task Force (DATF) for planning, implementation, management and monitoring of achieving universal Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) in the State have been put on hold by the School Education department.

Earlier, the department had issued proceedings constituting the DATF comprising district educational officer, district institute of educational and training principal/faculty member, mandal educational officer, mandal level resource person, cluster level resource person and a representative from NGO working in education.

The DATF was instructed to meet on a monthly basis to review the progress of the FLN programme as per the district action plan with respect to capacity building, teacher professional development, distribution of materials, monitoring and other aspects. It was asked to develop an academic plan for achieving 100 per cent FLN among school children.

The orders issued constituting the DATF on FLN were kept on hold due to administrative reasons, School Education Director, A Sridevasena said in the proceedings on Saturday.