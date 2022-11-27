Telangana: Mobile app to mark attendance of teachers, non-teaching staff in govt schools

The new initiative being implemented as a pilot project in government and local body schools of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts.

Hyderabad: Doing away with the age-old practice of marking attendance in the registers, the School Education department has decided to implement Geo-Attendance, using an mobile app, for both teaching and non-teaching staff in the government and local body schools.

In this new initiative being implemented as a pilot project in government and local body schools of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts, the staff has to mark their attendance both in and out time as Geo-Attendance through the mobile app by taking selfie photograph tagged with latitude and longitude of the school building along with time stamp. The app comes loaded with details of the staff and latitude and longitude of the school’s building.

“When a teacher clicks the selfie photo through the mobile application at the school, it matches with existing details including longitude and latitude available in the app and attendance will be recorded in the department’s dashboard. This is fool proof and cost effective compared with biometric attendance,” sources said.

The app also allows the users to mark attendance offline which will be synced to the dashboard as and when the mobile connects to the internet. Apart from marking attendance through the app, the staff can view the same besides applying for leave and checking its status. It will also allow the staff to log details of the locations visited while on duty.

In the proceedings issued recently, School Education director A Sridevasena asked the district educational officers of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts to implement the Geo-Attendance in the government and local body schools in their jurisdiction.