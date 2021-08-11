Telangana: Download LAWCET hall tickets from Thursday

TS LAWCET for five-year LLB course and PGLCET will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12 noon on August 24

Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: Students who applied for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021 can download their hall tickets from https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in from Thursday.

The entrance test for three-year LLB course will be held in two sessions from 10.30 am to 12 noon, and 2.30 pm to 4 pm on August 23, while TS LAWCET for five-year LLB course and PGLCET will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12 noon on August 24. The tests will be conducted in 47 centres including 43 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 39,866 candidates registered for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET this year. Of the total, 28,904 students applied for three-year LLB course, 7,676 for five-year LLB course and 3,286 for PGLCET, TS LAWCET and PGLCET convener Prof GB Reddy said on Wednesday.

