Telangana to strengthen police department with focus on drug control

State Police department, which has become a role model for police forces in other States in maintenance of law and order, is all set to get a new fillip.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:27 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police department, which has become a role model for police forces in other States in maintenance of law and order, is all set to get a new fillip.

The State Cabinet on Friday decided to strengthen it by taking up fresh recruitments and also to deploy new technology to control crime. The first step will see nearly 4,000 posts being filled up in various wings.

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here observed the need to adopt new technology to control crime in the face of increasing technology, changing social conditions and changing patterns of crime.

It discussed the adverse impact of narcotic drugs, including ganja, which were not only destroying the future of the youth but were eventually becoming a law and order problem as well.

To eradicate drugs and prevent related crimes, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been already established within the police department.

Further, the Cabinet has decided to fill up 3,966 posts in various categories under Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Commissionerates, Command Control Centre, Narcotics Control Bureau and Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau. The Home department has been directed to take necessary steps to initiate the recruitment process.

In addition, approvals were given for establishment of new police stations, new circles and new divisions to improve the law and order situation as well as strengthen police operations in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.