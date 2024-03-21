Rs 52 Lakh Illegal Insulin Injection Stock Seized | TS Drugs Control Administration | Telangana News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 04:38 PM

The TS Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) conducted raids on six Hyderabad wholesalers to uncover illegal activities related to ‘Insulin’ Injections sourced from New Delhi without proper purchase bills. The authorities seized stocks worth Rs. 51.92 lakh, revealing irregular sales and violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and potential tax evasion.

