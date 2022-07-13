Telangana: EAMCET for AM stream postponed

Published Date - 12:08 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the AM stream scheduled for July 14 and 15 has been postponed.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) took this decision in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the State for the next three days. The rescheduled dates would be intimated later, the TSCHE said in a press release.

However, the TS EAMCET-2022 for the engineering stream would be conducted as per the schedule i.e., from July 18 to 20, it added.

