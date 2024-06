Telangana: ED raids Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy’s residence

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 02:08 PM

Sangareddy: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly carrying out simultaneous raids on the residences if Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, his younger brother Madhusudhan Reddy, and one of his close relatives at Nizampet here on Thursday morning.

The MLA had won three consecutive elections from Patancheru on a BRS ticket. Neither the ED nor the MLA have made a statement on the raids so far.