BRS will play key role in national politics: Gudem Mahipal Reddy

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said Opposition party workers and leaders were coming forward to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is welcoming youth into BRS fold in Patancheru on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said Opposition party workers and leaders were coming forward to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) impressed by the development and welfare schemes undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Welcoming several youngsters from Jinnaram into the BRS fold at his home in Patancheru on Sunday, the MLA said the Chief Minister had said that the industrial sector in Telangana was flourishing because of the support the State government was extending to industrialists.

Multinational companies from across the globe were investing hundreds of crores in Telangana impressed by the industrial policies of the State government.

The flourishing industrial sector was also creating employment for thousands of people, he said, adding that the BRS would play a key role in national politics in the coming days.