Gudem Mahipal Reddy campaigns with 9 promises for Patancheru

While Mahipal Reddy has been consolidating his position day by day, party leaders said the BRS was confident about its victory in the constituency, especially after the success of the Chief Minister's meeting.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 02:57 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Patancheru: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadre in Patancheru are aiming at a huge majority for BRS candidate Gudem Mahipal Reddy after the success of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting here recently.

While Mahipal Reddy has been consolidating his position day by day, party leaders said the BRS was confident about its victory in the constituency, especially after the success of the Chief Minister’s meeting. Still, Mahipal Reddy was touring all the villages to reach out to each and every voter in the constituency. Apart from the BRS manifesto, Reddy had prepared his own manifesto for the constituency with nine promises, naming them ‘Navarathnalu’.

Since the population has been growing in the villages of Patancheru because there were industries everywhere, Reddy has assured adequate number of ambulances in Grama Panchayats, mini-stadiums in all mandal headquarters besides a function hall and Mahila Samakhya Bhavan. He has also promised one silk saree to every new bride along with the Kalyana Lakshmi or Shaadi Mubarak cheque.

As the Patancheru area had a huge number of industries, which were looking for skilled workers, Reddy has announced an upskilling centre for the youth in Patancheru for which he would rope in experts from industries to train the youth and ensure they got work placements as well.

Since the Gummdidala area was known for vegetable cultivation, Reddy has promised warehouses for farmers to help them store vegetables. He has also promised to new junior colleges in Ameenpur and Gummadidala, the newly created mandals, to help the students get free college education in the locality. He has also assured three separate Vaikuntha Dhamams for Hindus, Muslims and Christians in the constituency in 15 acres of land.