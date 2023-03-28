Telangana: EFLU trains ZPHS Siddipet students in Spanish, French and English languages

On the request of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and as part of USR, an initiative of the EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar, the University adopted the ZPHS, Indiranagar to train students in English and foreign languages

Hyderabad: Not just English, Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Indiranagar, Siddipet, students can now converse in Spanish and French languages with ease. Thanks to the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), which has enabled 160 students of this ZPHS to learn the nitty-gritty of English, Spanish and French languages.

On the request of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and as part of University Social Responsibility (USR), an initiative of the EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar, the University adopted the ZPHS, Indiranagar to train students in English and foreign languages. The EFLU faculty has been taking online and offline classes in French, Spanish, and English languages for Class IX students for the past one month. Students were taught conversation, pronunciation, presentation and group discussion skills.

Students on Tuesday visited the EFLU and attended the offline classes in the University classrooms. During their feedback and interaction with the Vice Chancellor, students exhibited their Spanish, French, and English language skills to the amazement of the audience.

Interacting with the visiting students, Prof. Suresh Kumar exhorted students to utilize the opportunity and master at least one foreign language, while excelling in their mother tongue, national language, Hindi, and English.

“If you take life as a challenge, the sky is the limit for your success. Being proficient in English and foreign languages, will transform you into global citizens,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Prof. Suresh Kumar, who is also the Member, UGC, New Delhi, has appreciated the faculty members of the EFLU for their passionate interest in teaching the government school students in foreign languages and English.

