Telangana: Eight IAS officers get new postings

Telangana government transferred Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi as Energy Secretary, with full additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director of TS TRANSCO and TS GENCO

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:31 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: In the first major reshuffle of civil servants, the State government on Thursday transferred Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi as Energy Secretary, with full additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Transmission Corporation (TS TRANSCO) and Telangana State Generation Corporation (TS GENCO).

Principal Secretary for Tourism Shailaja Ramaiyer has been given full additional charge as Principal Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare and also Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare.

Joint Secretary for Tourism Sandeep Kumar Jha is transferred and posted as Joint Managing Director of TS TRANSCO. Director of Industries and Joint Secretary for Finance D Krishna Bhaskar is transferred and posted as the Officer on Special Duty to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). Karnati Varun Reddy who is waiting for posting, is posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) at Warangal.

Amrapali Kata, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), with full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Musi River Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), with immediate effect. B Gopi, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Director of Agriculture, duly relieving M Raghunandan Rao from the said post.