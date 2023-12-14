| Telangana It Minister Says State Is In Active Discussions With Corning Inc

The US-based Gorilla glass maker was planning to relocate its proposed plant from Telangana to Tamil Nadu, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:14 AM, Thu - 14 December 23

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Responding to reports that Corning Inc, the US-based Gorilla glass maker was planning to relocate its proposed plant from Telangana to Tamil Nadu, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the State was still in active discussions for grounding Corning’s project of setting up a Gorilla Cover Glass manufacturing facility in Telangana.

“In the last couple of days, there have been media speculations regarding Corning’s investment moving out of Telangana. Government of Telangana envisions to establish the State as a global manufacturing destination for electronics and considers Corning to be a key stakeholder in the State’s growth story,” he said on X, adding that Corning already had an existing glass tubing facility in Mahbubnagar district in partnership with SGD Pharma.

“The Government is in active discussions for grounding Corning’s second proposed project of setting up a Gorilla Cover Glass manufacturing facility in Telangana. To our understanding, Corning is still evaluating the shortlisted destination and a final decision has not yet been made,” he said.

“It is also clarified that no MOU or a definite agreement has been signed with Telangana or any other State. The Government is in active discussions with Corning for facilitating their future projects in Telangana,” he added.