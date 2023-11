| Telangana Election Polling Percentages Telangana At Less Than Last Year And Hyderabad At Worst Ever

Telangana Election Polling Percentages: Telangana At Less Than Last Year And Hyderabad At Worst Ever

While Medak and Jangaon registered the highest polling percentage so far, Hyderabad had the least.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 were quite peaceful and successful. While Medak and Jangaon registered the highest polling percentage so far, Hyderabad had the least.