Telangana emerge champion of 5th MMA India National Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana emerged as the champion of the 5th MMA India National Championship held in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, recently. The State team clinched a total of 14 medals which include, eight gold, three silver and three bronze. Bilal clinched the championship by winning the Fight of Knight (FOK).

Medals: Gold: Mohammed Mahboob Khan (57 kgs), Davik Maskare (62 kg), Mohd Adil (52 kg), B Balu (56.7 kg), Dawood Khan (120.2 kg), Shaik Mukram (Youth-52 kg), Rama Krishna (63 kgs), Prathab Uppari (93 kgs); Silver: Anas Ullah Shaik (52kg), Khushboo Nashad (47 kg), Wasif ur Rehman (53kg); Bronze: Abdul Aziz (57 kg), M Varun (53 kg), Mohd Rafey Qureshi (48 kg).

