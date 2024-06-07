Telangana: Engineering aspirants brace up for fee revision

A notification calling for applications from private colleges seeking fee revision is expected within a month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 08:44 PM

Hyderabad: Students wishing to pursue undergraduate engineering programmes next year have to brace up for a fee revision.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has commenced engineering fee revision exercise for the block period 2025-28 and held a preparatory meeting with several engineering colleges managements on Friday.

During the meeting, the committee is learnt to have discussed changes made by the All India Council for Technical Education in engineering education besides 7th pay commission, salaries, teaching and non-teaching strength of the colleges.

The fee for private colleges offering engineering programmes is revised once in three years with the last such revision done in 2022. Since the last revision concludes in the academic year 2024-25, the committee has taken up the exercise.

The professional colleges’ fee is revised on the basis of their income, and expenditure receipts, audited balance sheets, requirements for developmental needs, expenditure incurred on salaries and infrastructure among other details.