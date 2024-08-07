Engineering tuition fee set for revision; TAFRC issues notification

The fee structure for BE/BTech, ME/MTech, BArch, MArch, B Planning, M Planning, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharm-D, Pharm-D (PB), MBA MCA, LLB, LLM, BEd, MEd, DPEd, and UG DPEd will be reviewed and determined.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 7 August 2024, 09:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students aspiring to pursue professional programmes including BE/BTech in Telangana should brace up for a fee revision.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) recently issued a notification to review and determine new fee structure for the various programmes for the three-year block period 2025-26 to 2027-28.

Also Read Telangana: Engineering aspirants brace up for fee revision

The fee structure for BE/BTech, ME/MTech, BArch, MArch, B Planning, M Planning, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, Pharm-D, Pharm-D (PB), MBA MCA, LLB, LLM, BEd, MEd, DPEd, and UG DPEd will be reviewed and determined.

Inviting applications from private un-aided professional colleges, the TAFRC asked the managements to submit relevant data relating to the year 2021 -2022, along with audited financial statements for the years 2023-2024.

The application along with relevant data and fee proposals as per the guidelines should be submitted online on the website https://tafrconline.telangana.gov.in/ on or before October 30.

The unresponsive institutions or colleges that do not submit statements of income and expenditure, audited balance sheets as specified will not be permitted to collect any fee, the TAFRC said.

The fee for private colleges offering professional programmes is revised once in three years with the last such revision done in 2022. Since the last revision concludes in the academic year 2024-25, the committee issued a fee revision notification.

The professional colleges’ fee is revised on the basis of their income, and expenditure receipts, audited balance sheets, requirements for developmental needs, expenditure incurred on salaries and infrastructure among other details.

During the last engineering fee revision, the TAFRC fixed a fee of Rs.1.60 lakh per annum for the MGIT, which was highest among all private engineering colleges, while the CVR College of Engineering in Ibrahimpatnam received second highest fee structure of Rs.1.5 lakh per annum.

Over 35 private engineering colleges fee was fixed Rs.1 lakh and above. On the other hand, the minimum fee was revised from Rs.35,000 in 2019 to Rs.45,000 per annum in 2022.