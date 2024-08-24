Telangana: Farmer dies of cardiac arrest while standing in queue for bank loan

Nolla Katalappa suddenly collapsed in the bank and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead
Narayanpet: A farmer from Bommanpad village of Narayanapet mandal died, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest while standing in the queue for a loan at the SBI branch in Maddur mandal centre of the district on Saturday.
This is the second incident of a farmer suffering a cardiac arrest in a bank and dying in the last 24 hours. On Friday, a farmer from Iskilla village of Ramannapet mandal suffered a cardiac arrest as the bank authorities allegedly refused to sanction a fresh loan to him.
According to reports, Nolla Katalappa, who was standing in queue to seek a fresh loan from the bank, suddenly collapsed. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.
The doctors informed that Katalappa suffered a massive heart attack. The police registered a case and investigation is underway.