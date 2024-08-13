Telangana: Farmers complain over delay in urea supplies

Farmers across different districts have been complaining about difficulties in obtaining sufficient urea, which is crucial for the Vanakalam (Kharif) crops.

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 13 August 2024, 07:38 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: Farmers across different districts have been complaining about difficulties in obtaining sufficient urea, which is crucial for the Vanakalam (Kharif) crops. Paddy transplantation is fast picking up with release of water to the ayacut of the major and medium irrigation projects, barring certain exceptions.

Urea fertilizer supports the crop providing the essential macronutrients it needs. It is extensively used in the initial stages of crop season as it improves plant growth and crop yields. Late application of the fertilizer would have a bearing on the output and pest resistance. Despite government assurances of adequate supplies, many farmers are still facing shortages and are forced to buy urea at higher prices from private outlets. This situation has been exacerbated by the increased demand. Extensive sowing of crops like cotton also added to the situation.

MARKFED holds 60 percent of urea allotments

The delay is attributed mainly to distribution bottlenecks. As decided by the State government, 60 per cent of every urea rake coming to the State is in turn allotted to the MARKFED. The allotment to the private traders was restricted to 40 per cent officially. They received much less in certain districts.

But the private outlets are a popular choice for urea buyers, especially the farmers with small holdings who are in majority. This preference could be due to factors such as better availability, competitive pricing, and more flexible purchasing options and supplies made on credit, when compared to government or cooperative outlets.

Cashing in on the situation, some of the traders were selling urea at exorbitant prices too. The distribution of urea allotted to the MARKFED is routed through the PACS and other government agencies. But it is involved in a cumbersome process resulting in delays affecting the retail buyers.

Farmers have been demanding that the MARKED should ensure the movement of stocks to its dealers and distribution outlets avoiding delay or ensure timely availability through the PACS by effective monitoring. The issue was taken up with the officials concerned and at places the allotment to the MARKFED was scaled down to 50 per cent. But it was only an ad hoc measure intended to avoid problems at the ground level.

The requirement of urea in the State for the season was projected to be 10.40 lakh tonnes while the need for NPP (Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) was also estimated to be over 10 lakh metric tonnes.The allotments made to the State were yet to be realised fully. The fertilizer consumption in the State is on the increase in proportion to the rise in the crop area. The State had set an eight percent higher target for the gross crop area during Vanakalam (Kharif) and the farmers needed to be supported with a proportionate hike in supplies.